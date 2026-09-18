Scio Church & Zeeb Road Roundabout Construction Complete

September 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Roundabout construction is complete in Lodi and Scio Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission reopened the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road Friday, reporting that roundabout construction is done.



The project got underway in June.



It was on schedule but was pushed back in mid-August after a motorist deliberately cut the zip ties on safety barricades to bypass the closure. The vehicle drove over freshly poured concrete and destroyed essential load transfer bars.



A link to the project page is provided.