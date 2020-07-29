Schuette Endorses Junge For 8th District GOP Run

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





One of the Republican candidates seeking the 8th District GOP nomination has been endorsed by Michigan’s former Attorney General.



Bill Schuette, who served as Michigan Attorney General for 8 years, formally endorsed Paul Junge in his run to unseat 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin in November. Junge, a former TV news anchor who now lives in Brighton, is facing three other Republicans in the August 4th primary; car salesman Mike Detmer of Howell, East Lansing Attorney Kristina Lyke and Former Marine Alan Hoover of Ortonville. In making the endorsement, Schuette said Junge has the “talent, skill and conservative values” to “regain the Republican Majority in Congress.” Junge has also garnered endorsements from Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Genoa Township Supervisor Bill Rogers, 7th District Congressman Tim Walberg and former State Senator David Robertson of Grand Blanc.