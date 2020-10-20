Schools Begin Reporting COVID Cases

October 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Following an emergency order by the state health department earlier this month, public school districts in Livingston County have started reporting the number of COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff; although it has become apparent some districts are doing more comprehensive reporting than others.



A check of the county’s public district’s websites, indicate a total of 21 cases in three districts, although those numbers don’t necessarily match that from previous reporting or from the state. For example, while the Howell Public Schools website indicates there are no COVID cases, it also indicates that they are reporting that as of October 12th. Meanwhile, the weekly reporting from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services shows Howell Public Schools with two cases, which state health officials were two students at Howell High School. A school-related outbreak is considered to be any case in which transmission occurred on campus. HPS Spokesman Tom Gould told WHMI that what MDHHS is reporting is related to a case of COVID-19 in the high school's swim and drive program that they communicated to families earlier this month. "During the course of the quarantine, a second individual tested positive. However, since the original case was before reporting began and the second case was not present on school property or at a school function under circumstances that would result in the transmission or contraction of COVID-19 during their infectious period, so they do not show on our report."



In Brighton, the district’s website shows 11 cases, 10 confirmed and one probable, dating back to July 31st, but only one case in October; one reported October 5th at the high school. Hartland Consolidated Schools shows 7 cases, only three of which are current; two at Ore Creek Middle School and one at Lakes Elementary. Pinckney Community Schools indicates 3 current cases; one at Pinckney Community High School and two at Navigator Upper Elementary School.



Fowlerville Community Schools also shows no current cases and Superintendent Wayne Roedel has said they have been fortunate not to have had any confirmed cases so far this school year. LESA is also reporting no cases. There are also four confirmed cases at Cleary University in Genoa Township, which were reported last week.