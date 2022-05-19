Three Local Schools Awarded Grant Funds For Safety Projects

May 19, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three Livingston County schools have been awarded 2022 School Safety Grants totaling more than $88,000.



Ten local schools applied for the 2022 Competitive School Safety Grant Program, sponsored by the State of Michigan. Three were selected to receive funding for school safety projects.



Flex Tech High School in Brighton will receive $42,588, Light of the World Academy in Pinckney will get $43,500 and St. Mary’s Catholic School in Pinckney was awarded $2,500.



The Legislature provided a $10 (m) million appropriation for the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division for the competitive grant.



It’s intended to improve the safety and security of students, staff and school buildings through the purchase of technology and equipment to to upgrade hardening measures.



There was said to be a large influx of grant applications from schools around the state and 150 were awarded funding.