School Districts Coming Together To Help Families With Student Meals During Shutdown

March 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



With students off until at least early April, many area school districts are helping supply families-in-need with extra meals.



Many families in Livingston County and the surrounding areas rely on free or reduced student lunches during the school year. With school doors closed until April 6th at the earliest, this can put strain on families who depend on this service. In response, local school districts and area agencies are stepping up to help. The next two Mondays, the Howell Food Service Department will be providing free meal kits to families who need them. The kits will contain 7 days of breakfast and lunch items, and will be available for pick up from 4-6pm in the circle driveway on the north side of the high school. No ID or income level is required.



Brighton Area Schools will be continuing their Blessings in a Backpack program by distributing food through a drive-through process in the BECC Building parking lot on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm.



Gleaners Food Pantry is open to local families, including those in the Fowlerville, Pinckney and Hartland school districts, by appointment only. Call 517-548-3710 to schedule an appointment. Their pantry hours are:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 am-2:30 pm

Tuesday-Wednesday: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am-12:00 pm





The Salvation Army is also providing sack lunches from noon to 1pm at different locations in Howell throughout the week. Find them at:



Tuesday: Lakeshore Village Apartments, 2812 Ontario Ct

Wednesday: Grand Plaza Apartments, 401 S Highlander Way

Thursday: Prentis Estates Apartments,1103 S Latson Rd

Friday: Howell Estates, 515 Mason Rd





For those in the Huron Valley Schools district, including Milford and Highland Township, they have set up multiple sites for families to access free “grab and go” food supplies through April 4th. Those locations are:



Lakeland High School, 1630 Bogie Lake Road, White Lake Twp.

Milford High School, 2380 Milford Road, Highland Twp.

St. Mary Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce St., Milford Twp.

Muir Middle School, 425 George St., Milford

Cedarbrook Estates, 323 LeGrand Blvd, White Lake Twp.

Commerce Meadows, 2400 Meadows Circle, Commerce Twp.

Stratford Villa, 3333 Stratford Villa Way, Wixom

Highland Greens, 2377 N. Milford Rd, Highland Twp



Times for the HVS pickups are:

Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.