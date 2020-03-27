Schools Districts Donate Supplies For Area Hospitals

March 27, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Local school districts are stepping up to help out area hospitals that are running low on medical supplies.



On Thursday, science teachers in the Hartland Consolidated School District got together and collected bags of rubber gloves (bottom pic), which were then donated to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell. Hartland High School Principal Kate Gregory told the Livingston Daily that one of their teachers happened to have a friend that works at St. Joe's who told her about the shortages. The donation followed one last week to the University of Michigan Hospital that had been purchased for the school's engineering classes.



Then earlier today, members of the Livingston Educational Services Agency (LESA) donated 1,200 various kinds of surgical masks, 30,000 latex gloves and 480 2-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to St. Joe's Hospital in Howell (top two pics). Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer and other elected leaders put out the call for the public to step up and donate what supplies they might have in their possession for hospital systems. In most cases, officials are asking for new and unused items to ensure their safety. Each hospital system has specific guidelines posted on their websites.