Scholarships Offered For Prospective Entrepreneurs, Skilled Trade Workers

January 13, 2019

A local credit union is looking to help area students attend college.



The Lake Trust Credit Union Foundation in Brighton is offering nine different scholarships to students looking to go into skilled trades or become entrepreneurs. Starting Monday, January 7th, applications will be accepted on the foundation’s website. Four “New Beginning” scholarships worth $2,500 each will be awarded to students that wish to become skilled trade workers. Five full-tuition “Community Impact” scholarships will be awarded to prospective students that are hoping to become entrepreneurs. The five scholarships will cover the full cost of either undergraduate or graduate studies at Cleary University. To apply, visit the link below. (AV)