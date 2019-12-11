Scholarship To Honor Memory Of Brighton History Enthusiast

December 11, 2019

A Brighton man dedicated to preserving local history is being honored through a scholarship program.



Larry Lawrence, a Vietnam veteran and the longtime owner of Lawrence Auto Body in Brighton, passed away in April following his battle with cancer. Lawrence was known as a very active member in the community, spending much of his time serving with the Brighton Area Historical Society. To honor that commitment, the society has created the "Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship" that will be given to a graduating senior from the Brighton Area that is going to a Vocational School. A check for $1,000 scholarship will be written to the school the awardee is attending once 50 hours of service to the society are completed between January 30th and December 15th of 2020. The application for the scholarship must be postmarked on or before next Sunday, December 15th.



Applications are available on the Brighton Area Historical Society’s website (link below) or from the counseling offices at Brighton High School, Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy, Flextech and the Bridge Alternative High School. Anyone with questions is asked to call Jerry Damon at 248-345-4080. (JK)