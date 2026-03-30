Scholarship Opportunities Open through Lake Trust Foundation

March 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



There’s still some time left. The Lake Trust Foundation is accepting applications for two different scholarship opportunities. The scholarship programs are both designed to support education, career growth, and new beginnings.



The New Beginnings Scholarships provide up to $7,500 for students pursuing skilled trades or technical careers, including fields like nursing, electrical, plumbing, construction, welding, HVAC or EMT.



Four New Beginnings Scholarships are available each year. Funds can help with expenses like tuition, tools, and books.



The foundation has also teamed up with Cleary University to offer the Michigan Impact Scholarship. The scholarship covers full tuition for undergraduate or graduate programs.



Students have the option to take classes on campus or online with the Michigan Impact Scholarship. Meanwhile, in-person classes are available in Howell, Ann Arbor, and Detroit.



Last year, one Michigan Impact Scholarship was awarded. Special consideration was given to applicants who plan on contributing to the local economy after graduation.



Students have until Sunday, April 12 to submit an application. A link to apply is posted below.