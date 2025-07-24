Lawmaker Advocates For State Funding To Help Restore Cascade Falls

July 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area lawmaker is seeking funding to help restore Cascade Falls in Jackson.



Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz and Jackson County Parks Director Kyle Lewis testified before a legislative committee Thursday, advocating on behalf of a proposed state grant to help restore Cascade Falls.



Cascade Falls in Sparks Foundation County Park is said to be a vital part of the County’s identity and economy. The iconic, man-made waterfall has drawn visitors from across the state and even around the world since it was built in 1932. The falls are illuminated and choreographed and host various concerts and special events.



Schmaltz said “Local families, businesses, and donors have stepped up to support its restoration, and now we’re asking the state to invest $1.5 million to help us move the project forward. Every visitor who comes to see the Falls also supports our local restaurants, hotels, and small businesses. This is an investment that will pay off for generations to come.”



Schmaltz requested the $1.5 million grant through the state budget process. If awarded, the funding would allow the community to move forward with a $3.5 million project that fully restores the concrete and moves the pumps, currently underground, into an above ground pump house.



Lewis commented “The falls have been around since 1932, so 92 Michigan winters have taken a toll on the concrete. We’re had patchwork repairs over the years, but we’re kind of beyond the patchwork phase now. Water is leaking for the first time. We have crumbling stairs, railings and pool floors.”



The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor and Economic Opportunity will make determinations about which grant projects are funded as the state budget process progresses.