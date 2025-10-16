Cascades Restoration Project Funded In New State Budget

October 16, 2025

An area lawmaker is highlighting funding for three projects included in the new state budget.



Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz announced the state budget signed into law this week includes funding for three major projects that will strengthen the Jackson community, preserve local landmarks, and expand recreational and housing opportunities for residents.



These investments will make a real difference for people throughout Jackson County,” said Schmaltz commented “From restoring a historic treasure to helping families experiencing homelessness and expanding access to outdoor recreation, each of these projects will improve quality of life in our community and attract visitors and opportunity to the region.”



The budget includes:



-$1.5 million for the Cascades Restoration Project: This grant will help move forward a $3.5 million effort to fully restore the Cascades, an iconic man-made waterfall that has drawn visitors from across the state and even around the world since it was built in 1932. The project will restore the concrete structure and relocate the pumps — currently underground — into an above-ground pump house to ensure long-term sustainability and ease of maintenance.



-$1 million for a new family shelter at Jackson Interfaith Shelter: The grant Schmaltz helped secure will support construction of a separate, designated family shelter on property already owned by the Jackson Interfaith Shelter. The new facility will provide a safer, more tailored environment for parents and children as they work toward stability and independence.



-$750,000 for mountain bike trail improvements at Ella Sharp Park: The City of Jackson will partner with a professional trail building company to redesign and reconstruct the park’s mountain bike trail system, which currently consists of about 11 miles of aging and disjointed paths. The project will establish a defined route, enhance safety, and expand the system toward the 13- to 18-mile benchmark needed to be considered a regional destination. The city also plans to launch a community “Bike Library,” allowing residents and visitors to check out bikes, helmets, and gear for free, ensuring everyone has access to outdoor recreation and the natural beauty of Jackson.