AG, EGLE Secure Relief Against Pond Company For Environmental Violations

September 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A pond company that serves the WHMI listening area has been handed down some hefty fines for environmental law violations.



An order granting summary disposition was entered in Ingham County Circuit Court in favor of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) in a lawsuit filed in May 2023.



The Michigan Attorney General's Office said the suit was filed against Scott Schlicht and Schlicht Ponds, also known online as pondperfection.com, due to the company’s numerous and repeated violations of Michigan’s environmental laws.



The Court also issued an Order for Civil Fines and Injunctive Relief (PDF) - awarding EGLE the full $150,000 civil fine requested, as well as prohibiting Schlicht from future inland lakes and wetlands violations of the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commented “Our environmental laws are designed to protect our natural resources and public health. My Department remains committed to working with EGLE to hold repeat violators of these laws accountable.”



EGLE Director Phil Roos said “Michigan’s natural resources are vital to our quality of life, economy, and identity, and EGLE is committed to protecting them for current and future generations. Our environmental laws are in place to keep our air, water, land, and communities safe, and when those protections are ignored, violators must be held accountable.”



Schlicht Ponds constructs ponds for residential customers and advertises general excavation projects, pond design, construction, and maintenance, as well as dredging of bottomlands within lakes, canals, and streams in all Michigan counties.



Schlicht Ponds was said to have performed such services at properties in several counties throughout the State of Michigan, including Genesee, Jackson, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Roscommon, and Washtenaw Counties. In many cases, Schlicht Ponds either failed to secure a legally required permit from EGLE or obtained the necessary permit but then violated its conditions.



The Department said despite repeated notices by EGLE that it had acted illegally, Schlicht Ponds continued to do business and commit similar violations at numerous properties.



Under the Court’s order, Schlicht must pay the $150,000 civil fine in four installments within one year. The first installment of $37,000 is due on October 14th.