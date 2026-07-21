Free Scheer Genius Wacky Science Show This Wednesday In Downtown Brighton

July 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An action-packed, laugh-out-loud science show and STEM adventure that's perfect for kids and families is set this Wednesday, July 22nd.



The Scheer Genius Wacky Science Show isn't your average science show – it offers a morning filled with “laughter, learning, and unforgettable scientific fun”. It’s part of the City of Brighton Arts and Culture Commission Children’s Summer Series and described as “one of the most entertaining educational shows around”.



Up to 15 volunteers become “part of the excitement as they take the stage to perform wacky, hands-on experiments using everyday household items. Along the way, they'll discover the wonders of science while learning about the Scientific Method through comedy, audience participation, goofy sound effects, and plenty of surprising demonstrations”.



Designed to complement classroom learning, The Wacky Science Show combines STEM concepts with interactive entertainment that keeps children engaged from beginning to end.



Organizers say “Whether your child loves science or simply enjoys a good laugh, this high-energy performance is sure to spark curiosity and inspire discovery”.



Wednesday’s show is at 10am at The AMP in downtown Brighton. Admission is free and open to the public.



For more information, questions, or concerns, contact at whitneym@brightoncitymi.gov or 810-225-9251.