Scattered Power Outages Amid High Wind Warning Until 9 PM

December 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Both Consumers Energy and DTE crews will be working to restore power to customers Monday as high winds and snow continue a late-December surge of severe weather across Michigan.



Consumers and DTE Energy are showing scattered power outages across the WHMI listening area early Monday morning -- including the Stockbridge and Cohoctah Township areas, and the Pinckney and Hamburg Township region.



The energy provider is making it a priority to help customers in the region from Big Rapids to Midland where a blanket of ice already caused heavy damage Sunday.



“Michigan is facing a variety of weather challenges in the last few days, from ice to wind and snow. We are grateful for the resilience and strength of our customers, and we will work around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone we serve,” said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for restoration.



Consumers Energy is deploying over 400 crews to restore power today and is committed to an all-hands-on-deck response to help communities across the state. Today’s forecast calls for wind gusts above 50 mph and snow, following rounds of ice that affected 90,000 customers Friday and Saturday, and again Sunday.



Consumers Energy will delay immediate restoration projections for part of the day today as it assesses the initial impact of winds that should continue until this evening. Customers can check the status of outages at the link below.



They can also sign up for outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.



“We understand the frustration that comes with back-to-back storms,” Kapala said. “It’s still important for the public to remain focused on being safe, just as our lineworkers will do as they work around the clock to restore power safely and efficiently.”



Consumers Energy urges the public to keep important safety tips in mind:



· Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.



· Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.



· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.



· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.



· In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.