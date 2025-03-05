Scam Postcard Targeting Veterans Making the Rounds in Livingston County

March 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Veteran Services is warning of a scam postcard targeting veterans.



The postcard, which they said recently came into their office, had the heading “Veteran Giveback Program 2025.” The text says the recipient may be eligible to receive money based on the program that will be added to their Social Security check. It also lists a phone number for people to call.



The FCC has several warnings posted to their website regarding similar postcard scams and scams targeting veterans.



“While your typical phone scam begins with you receiving an unanticipated call on your landline or mobile phone, this scam begins with a postcard delivered to you through the US mail,” their release said. “In this scenario, you may not be receiving an unwanted call but instead may be tricked into initiating an outbound call you may come to regret.”



The FCC also said that veterans have received calls or recorded messages about similar “veterans services.”



Experts say people should be wary of unsolicited calls or mail they get, especially those asking for any personal information. Personal information should not be given to anyone that is making such a call. Unsolicited texts that include links should also be disregarded because opening links can give a scammer access to a person’s phone.



If anyone has questions about their Social Security or Medicare benefits should reach out to a trusted and experienced source. Livingston County Catholic Charities’ Beth Newman is a MMAP Certified Medicare/Medicaid Counselor. She can be reached at 517-545-5944.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office also has a list of scams and consumer alerts at www.michigan.gov/consumerprotection.



The FCC warnings are linked below.



(photo credit: Livingston County Veteran Services)