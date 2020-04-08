Scammers Continue To Try Defrauding The Public

April 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County officials and the Michigan Health and Hospital Association are reminding residents to be on the lookout for scammers trying to separate them from their pocketbooks as the pandemic continues.



As businesses have been shifting towards online and phone operations, there are increasing reports of scam artists setting up fraudulent websites posing as healthcare workers, trying to defraud the public. Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte and MHHA’s Dan Morden caution residents of the several methods being used.



Scammers are contacting people by phone or email pretending to be doctors or hospitals that have treated a relative for COVID-19 and are demanding payment for treatment. Others are creating fake shops, websites, and emails claiming to have medical supplies that are in high demand, like masks, for sale. They are also selling fake cures and vaccines. In another scam, criminals pose as an authority from the World Health Organization or CDC, and send phishing emails that are designed to trick the recipient into downloading malware or give away their personal and financial information. Mobile apps that are designed to track the spread of the virus but also steal information are also being set up. Residents should also research any charity asking for donations during this time, particularly if you’re not familiar with them.



If contacted by a suspected scammer, residents should hang up immediately and never give away personal information.