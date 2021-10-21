SBAM Names Brighton Small Business 2021 Energy Champion

October 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A small business in Brighton is being recognized for its energy efficiency efforts and recently received the 2021 Energy Champion award.



The Small Business Association of Michigan recently honored Turtlehut Internet Marketing with its 2021 DTE Energy, Energy Champion award. Turtlehut received the award for working with the Association to encourage other businesses to request assessments to become more energy-efficient, despite already having completed efficiency work at their business.



Turtlehut specializes in internet marketing, search engine optimization, internet advertising and web design and development.



SBAM President Brian Calley said “SBAM’s Energy Solutions program makes it possible for small businesses to improve energy efficiency while saving money”. He said the team at Turtlehut went above and beyond to bring in leads to participate in the program and because of their efforts, SBAM has many proposals in the works and has helped small businesses become more energy-efficient.



The award was presented last week at the Association’s annual Leadership Council Summit on Mackinac Island. The award was presented by Brian Calley and SBAM Energy Advocate Caile Richards.