SB US-23 Blocked Thursday After Sand Hauler Flips

November 12, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Traffic on US-23 was snarled midday Thursday after a semi-truck and trailer hauling sand flipped over on the freeway.



Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post responded just after 10:30am to the accident scene in the southbound lanes of US-23 at Clyde Road in Hartland Township. MSP said the driver of the semi suffered just minor injuries and that no other vehicles were involved.



The roadway was fully reopened just before 4pm. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Photos - Michigan State Police