Say Goodbye to Winter at Carnivale in South Lyon This Saturday

March 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Carnivale is heading back to South Lyon this weekend.



Street performers, caricature artists and tarot card readers will be on hand to entertain attendees. There will also be food trucks, a photo booth and arts and crafts.



Fuller Farms Donuts, Twisted Burger, DW Foods and Travelin' Tom's Coffee will all have food trucks open.



The event is free to attend as are most of the attractions. People will only need to pay for food and drinks.



Local businesses will also be open for those looking to get a little shopping in.



The costume parade starts at 3 p.m., but people should plan to meet at the Farmer’s Market Lot, located on Lafayette Street, to line up. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up. It is a mini walking parade so no vehicles will be participating.



Carol Brandon, Administrative Assistant for South Lyon said this is the event's third year, and it's a way to welcome spring and shake off those winter blues.



The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. on March 8 at the corner of Lafayette and Lake streets.



(photo credit: South Lyon DDA)