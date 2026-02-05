Sawdust to Sparkles Gala Raises Money for Livingston County Habitat for Humanity

February 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



From Sawdust to Sparkles, Saturday is the Winter Gala for the Livingston County Habitat for Humanity. The fundraising event is taking place from 5 to 10pm at The Reserve Event Center in Pinckney, on Equus Hills Drive, near West Schafer and Gawley Roads.



Money raised at the Sawdust to Sparkles Winter Gala will go toward homebuilding efforts and volunteer programs for the year. In 2025, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity completed 129 urgent home repair projects for 84 households. The organization serves seniors, veterans, those with disabilities, families, and neighbors facing financial hardship from unsafe living conditions.



Highlights of the night include live and silent auctions, raffle items, a photo booth, plus a bourbon tasting experience. The Gala also features compelling testimonies and celebrates stories of transformation, showing how community support restores safety, preserves homes, and strengthens lives.