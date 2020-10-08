Lansing Man Who Led Local Law Enforcement On Chase Bound Over

October 8, 2020

By Jessica Mathews and Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A man who led local authorities on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase has been bound over to circuit court.



On August 25th, Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on I-96 near Latson Road. The subject, 22-year-old Savion Richardson of Lansing, had a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, which stemmed from a vehicle pursuit by the Sheriff’s Office in March. Richardson, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, fled a high rate of speed and the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to dangerous conditions. Minutes later, troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post located the vehicle in the City of Brighton on Grand River at I-96. Richardson was said to have jumped out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot. The passenger, a 20-year-old woman also from Lansing, started to drive away from the scene, and was taken into custody without incident after a short pursuit.



A Livingston County K-9 unit was contacted and responded to the area where Richardson fled to assist with the search. Green Oak Township police then joined with a drone unit. Around 5pm, Central Dispatch received information from the Lansing Police Department that Richardson was streaming on social media. That was said to assist law enforcement with finding his location, and he was taken into custody near Nemco Way and Murphy Drive in Brighton.



This past week, Richardson was bound over to circuit court on charges of bond absconding, 4th degree fleeing a police officer, and driving with a suspended license. He was also bound over for the March incident on another 4th degree charge of fleeing the police, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless driving. Richardson faces a pre-trial hearing on October 23rd.