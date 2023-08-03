Save Our Shops Event in Downtown Brighton Today

August 3, 2023

An event that sponsors hope will help struggling businesses in downtown Brighton will be held today (Thur.). “Save Our Shops” is the name of the function being sponsored by the Women’s Council of Realtors Livingston. The occasion is described as a “Sip & Shop Bar Crawl" to support local businesses that have been impacted by the multi-million dollar Streetscape construction project in downtown Brighton.



Multiple gift cards for stores on Main St. will be passed out throughout the afternoon and evening. The event will start at The Pound! at the corner of Main and West streets. Council President Pharen Turner-Scott says the day will start at 3 pm, and from there, those attending will be able to, in her words, “shop ’til you drop and help our local businesses bounce back from those pesky construction blues.”



Turner-Scott says further that, "along the way, there will be designated pit stops for some light-hearted games, challenges and giveaways." What’s even better, she says, is that those who attend will be “giving back to the community” by helping downtown businesses stay afloat during the lengthy construction process.



For every three receipts from a downtown Brighton business with the date and time stamped "August 3", the holder will be entered in the grand prize raffle. The Grand Prize itself includes Detroit Tigers tickets, jewelry donated by Cooper and Binkley Jewelers, cash and other prizes. In addition, a live band, The Happy Campers, will be performing outside The Pound. A shuttle service will run from the Meijer parking lot to The Pound from 2:30-8 p.m.



Ticket prices for Save Our Shops start at $10 for Council of Realtors members and $20 for non-members, and advance registration is needed. For information and to register, go to eventbrite.com/e/save-our-shops-tickets-679540823897?