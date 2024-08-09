Saturday's Vet Fest Connects Veterans, Families with Benefit Resources

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Vet Fest, Michigan's largest free festival for veterans and their families, is Saturday out at the Fowlerville Fair Grounds.



Upwards of 4,000 people are expected to enjoy food, drinks, live music, prizes and activities for kids.



Organizer Joshua Parish says it's all about getting veterans and their families the benefits they've earned through their service.



"Education benefits. VA home loans. Access to health care, disability compensation, burial benefits. Those are key benefits that veterans are eligible for and they're just not accessing them, to the point where currently there is over 300,000 veterans in the state of Michigan who have never accessed a military benefit."



Parish says Vietnam veterans in particular, are losing out on benefits they were told are not available, but actually are.



Saturday's Vet Fest runs from 11a to 3p. Click below for more information.