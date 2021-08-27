Saturday Will Be Ozone Action Day

August 27, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Saturday.



Saturday, August 28th will be the fourth Ozone Action Day of the year in Southeast Michigan, including in Livingston County. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy meteorologists forecast high temperatures and wind patterns that will push high ozone concentrations into the region.



As a result, air quality will be affected. Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with asthma or other respiratory issues. People and businesses are being urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation including refueling vehicles during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.



Also, residents are asked to delay mowing their lawn until evening or the next day as exhaust from lawnmowers and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.



