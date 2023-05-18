Saturday Food Truck Rally in Downtown Howell
May 18, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
A gathering of local food trucks is returning to downtown Howell.
A total of 19 food vendors will be stationed in the parking lot of Howell Summit Gardens/Howell Depot Museum for hungry patrons to enjoy from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th.
According to the event’s webpage, beer and seltzer tickets will also be for sale from Aberrant Ales during the event.
Participating businesses in the 2023 Food Truck Rally include:
Great Lakes Baker
Nom Nom Ninja
Whoa Tacos
Heaven on a Roll
From Scratch Comfort Cuisine
Fortune Cooking
Hero or Villain
Tamale Rose
Smokey Styles BBQ
D&W’s Street Eatery
Impasto
Fresco Authentic Mexican Street Grill
The Krepe Kart
Captain’s Wood Fired Pies
PB&Js BBQ
Kona Ice
Fire and Rice
All City Dogs
Mini Donuts & More
In the near future, downtown Howell will host Art in the Garden on June 3rd, Rock the Block on June 7th, and Food Truck Tuesdays (a smaller food truck event that occurs monthly).
More information on the Food Truck Rally is included in the provided link.