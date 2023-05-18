Saturday Food Truck Rally in Downtown Howell

May 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A gathering of local food trucks is returning to downtown Howell.



A total of 19 food vendors will be stationed in the parking lot of Howell Summit Gardens/Howell Depot Museum for hungry patrons to enjoy from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th.



According to the event’s webpage, beer and seltzer tickets will also be for sale from Aberrant Ales during the event.



Participating businesses in the 2023 Food Truck Rally include:



Great Lakes Baker

Nom Nom Ninja

Whoa Tacos

Heaven on a Roll

From Scratch Comfort Cuisine

Fortune Cooking

Hero or Villain

Tamale Rose

Smokey Styles BBQ

D&W’s Street Eatery

Impasto

Fresco Authentic Mexican Street Grill

The Krepe Kart

Captain’s Wood Fired Pies

PB&Js BBQ

Kona Ice

Fire and Rice

All City Dogs

Mini Donuts & More



In the near future, downtown Howell will host Art in the Garden on June 3rd, Rock the Block on June 7th, and Food Truck Tuesdays (a smaller food truck event that occurs monthly).



More information on the Food Truck Rally is included in the provided link.