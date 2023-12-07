Saroki’s to Host South Lyon Grand Opening on Dec. 13

December 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan-based Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza will host the grand opening of its newest restaurant and mega station in South Lyon on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4-8pm.



The new Saroki's location at 20777 Pontiac Trail, offers New York-style pizza, hand-battered chicken tenders, subs, salads, and other menu items.



The event celebrates the quick-service franchise’s 10th location in Michigan and will offer specials discounts and giveaways including free Saroki's pizza for one year.



A number of other specials will also be available, including free samples, merchandise, fuel and gift cards, and discounted fuel.



Saroki's says they have plans to open other locations in Hartland, Fenton, and White Lake Township in the near future.



