Fundraiser To Honor Memory Of Pinckney Teen

March 18, 2019

An event next month will honor a local teen’s memory while raising money for a special camp that promotes healing, self-esteem and confidence for kids who are most in need of that.



The 4th annual fundraiser for the Great Lakes Burn Camp will take place at Stout Irish Pub on Saturday, April 27th from 1 to 5pm. It’s being held in honor of Sarah Grundy, a Pinckney teenager who was severely injured in a bonfire accident in 2013 and suffered 3rd degree burns to 86% of her body. After more than seven months recovering at the U of M Medical Center, Grundy walked out and had hoped to continue her recovery, but unfortunately passed away in January of 2014. She had hoped to become a counselor at the camp but passed away before getting the chance. It allows burn-injured kids 6-17 to heal while meeting others in the same situation so they can play, laugh and grow together.



Jen Ling is one of the event organizers. She tells WHMI fundraisers such as this make it possible for kids to attend the camp at no charge, which also includes transportation. Ling says the fundraisers are essential for the camp to keep doing what it’s doing so they’re looking for community support in the form of attendance or donations.



Tickets cost $20 and include a spaghetti dinner, entertainment, 50/50 raffle and auction. In honor of Grundy, all proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Great Lakes Burn Camp. The event committee is currently seeking donated items of any value to be included in a silent auction or as raffle prizes. That could include retail items, gift certificates for local stores and restaurants or sports memorabilia. Those who have items they wish to donate can contact Catherine O’Brien at 517.861.9640. Monetary donations are also accepted. Details are in the attached press release. (JM)