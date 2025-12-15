"Santa's Secret" Featured StoryWalk At Tridge In Downtown Brighton

December 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area families and kids are encouraged to bundle up and head to downtown Brighton to explore the newest StoryWalk for something free and fun for the season.



Great Start Livingston’s StoryWalk is a literacy-boosting project which places an illustrated children’s book, taken apart and displayed spread-by-spread, along a walking route. The StoryWalk also encourages physical activity.



The latest book featured at the Tridge is "Santa's Secret" by Howell Author Denise Brennan-Nelson, and illustrated by Deborah Melmon. It’s about a young detective investigating who Santa really is.



Great Start Livingston thanked the Kiwanis Club of Brighton for “making this magical location possible!”



For more outdoor reading adventures, visit the provided link for additional StoryWalks around Livingston County.