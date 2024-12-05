Santa Lighting Wixom's Christmas Tree During Friday's Festival

December 5, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Wixom’s Tree Lighting Festival will have a special guest flipping the switch tomorrow.



Their website says “it’s a fun-filled outdoor event as we welcome the holiday season to Wixom! Our giant tree will come alive when Santa arrives.”



Kids will be able to visit Santa from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., hang out with the reindeer, get their faces painted and do crafts at the library.



There will also be food from local vendors, free horse and carriage rides and ice sculptures, along with plenty of other fun activities for the family.



Live music will be played throughout the evening.



Director of the Wixom Parks and Recreation Department Deanna Magee said the event will be going on regardless of the weather. She encourages people to come down and enjoy the fun on tap for the evening.



The Tree Lighting Festival is at the Wixom Community Center, located at 49015 Pontiac Trail, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.



There is no fee to attend, but there are fees for the food and beer tent.



For their full schedule and where to park, visit the link below.



(photo credit: Wixom Parks and Rec. Department)