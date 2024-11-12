Santa Heading to Spicer Orchards After Thanksgiving

November 12, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmic.om



Families will get the chance to have a unique experience with Santa at Spicer Orchards.



Spicer will have a train that can take families to Santa’s Gingerbread Barn or his Sleigh Cabin. The ride includes a private visit with Santa, a bonfire or warming room, a chance to make reindeer food and a donut and cider. The Gingerbread Barn also includes a tunnel of lights.



“We strive to provide a Magical Moment for you and your family to continue the spirit and magic of Christmas,” the website said.



People are encouraged to book online as the trains fill quickly and walk-ins are not guaranteed. Space is limited to ensure Santa is able to meet with everyone. Reservations open in the summer, according to their website.



It costs $18 for a day trip and $20 for a night trip, which employees say takes between 1 and 1.5 hours. The pricing is the same for all ages, including infants. More information, along with the links to book a trip, can be found at the link below.



The Santa Experience is open Thursday through Sunday starting the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 1. From Dec. 5 through Dec. 23, they will be open every day.



Spicer Orchards is open year-round.



(photo credit: Spicer Orchards)