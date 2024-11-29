Santa Coming to Milford for Annual Christmas Parade

November 29, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Milford’s annual Christmas Parade will march through downtown this Saturday.



Santa will be making an appearance, along with floats, bands and dancers as the parade makes its way along the route starting at Commerce and Main Streets.



The parade will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Nov. 30.



Attendees can head over to the Farmers’ Market Holiday Pop-Up on East Liberty Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 as well, where there will be artisans and local businesses selling holiday goods.



“Holiday music and the scent of freshly cut pine will fill the air, and if you are lucky, you might see Santa Claus,” the Milford DDA said. “Join us downtown to ring in the holiday season!”



For more information on the holiday happenings in downtown Milford, visit www.meetmeinmilford.com.



(photo credit: Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce)