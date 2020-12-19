Santa Claus Receives Key To City Of Brighton

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The big man in red himself recently received the key to the City of Brighton.



In an effort to ensure timely delivery of presents to all the boys and girls of Brighton, Mayor Shawn Pipoly presented Santa Claus with the Key to the City of Brighton on Tuesday. With Mrs. Claus by his side, Santa was said to have received the crucial delivery tool to assist in his continued efforts to spread holiday cheer, as safely as possible, during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Pipoly has been following the situation closely and commented that as Christmas approaches, he’s sure there’s concern from children about the status of Christmas. Santa Claus said he wanted to let kids know that they are not forgotten during these tough times and rest assured, the elves have been working diligently at The North Pole getting ready to deliver presents. After receiving the Key to the City, Santa and Mrs. Claus were said to have donned masks and shopped some of Brighton’s local businesses to pick up some last minute gifts and encouraged people to support local merchants. A video of Mayor Pipoly presenting Santa with The Key to City is available the City’s Facebook page.



The full press release is attached and a link to the City's Facebook page provided.