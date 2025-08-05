Sanitary Sewer Overflow of 56,400 Gallons Reported in Fenton

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Drain Commission reports there was a sanitary sewer overflow just after 7 am Tuesday morning on Runyan Lake Road in Fenton.



According to a release, the leak was contained in the ditch and did not impact any surface water.



Crews responded immediately, promptly isolating the leak. Repairs are currently underway.



The sewer overflow resulted from a bolt failure on a cleanout. The estimated amount of discharge is 56,400 gallons.