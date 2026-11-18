Sanitary Sewer Work Starting On Jennings Road

November 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big sanitary sewer project is starting up in Fenton Township today.



A contractor will begin working on a sanitary sewer extension on Jennings Road between Thompson Road and Lahring Road on Wednesday, November 18th.



The Genesee County Road Commission advises that there may be intermittent lane shifts with flaggers controlling traffic.



Motorists are asked to drive safely near the workers and allow additional time to reach their destination.



The project is expected to be completed in October of 2027.