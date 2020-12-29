Holly Man Charged With Torture, Child Abuse

December 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Holly man has been charged with torture and child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old girl.



29-year-old Samuel Lester Smart was arraigned on the felony charges in Oakland County 52-2 District Court earlier this month. His bond was denied. The charges are related to an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Metro North Post involving the death of 3-year-old Trinity Chandler on Saturday, December 19th. Family members told Channel 4 WDIV Detroit that Trinity’s mother worked the overnight shift at a nursing home. Smart reportedly texted her to say that Trinity wasn’t waking up and he took her to a nearby fire station. Just a day before the child was pronounced dead, Child Protective Services was said to have conducted a welfare check on the little girl. At Smart’s arraignment hearing, an MSP investigator told the court that there is video of the girl being abused.



Smart is set to appear in court for a probable cause conference January 4th.