Same Leadership Elected For Howell Twp. Planning Commission

January 30, 2020

The leaders of Howell Township’s Planning Commission will remain the same for the coming year.



The Planning Commission met Tuesday and held their Election of Officers for the roles of chairperson, vice-chairperson, and secretary. A motion was made to re-elect the same officers as last year’s, so long as all want to continue serving in those roles, which they did. Andrew Sloan will again serve as Chair, Martha Haglund as Vice-Chair, and Wayne Williams as Secretary.



A new member of the Planning Commission was also introduced at the meeting. Glen Miller (pictured), who has lived in the area for eight years, now joins the Planning Commission. He says he was attracted to the position because of his interest in public service.



Also new to the Township’s governing boards is Tim Boal, who has joined the Zoning Board of Appeals. Former ZBA Chairwoman, Kim Babcock, resigned at her term-end, December 31st. (DK)