Salvation Army Hosts "Stuff The Bus" Events This Weekend

August 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/news@whmi.com





While the 2020 school year will look drastically different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, students still need to be prepared and a “Stuff the Bus” event is planned this weekend to collect supplies.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County and Walmart have partnered together for "Stuff the Bus" events this weekend. Officials say families don’t know if they should prepare for online or in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year. While things look different, they say the back-to-school shopping lists look the same and some students won’t have the basic necessities to set them up for success. The Salvation Army will provide a list of supplies for shoppers to choose from as they take care of their back to school shopping starting today and lasting through Sunday. In Livingston County, the Howell and Fowlerville Walmart locations are taking part.



The shopping list includes pencils, backpacks, calculators, books, planners and other supplies to help set students up for a successful school year. Once purchased, donations may be dropped off at a storefront donation bin and will be distributed to families in the community.