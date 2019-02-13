Salvation Army Of Livingston County In Need of Volunteer

February 13, 2019

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is seeking someone who can lend their assistance to their front reception office on Fridays, each week.



Duties include answering the phone, some filing, helping work on special projects, and some light computer work. The position can be a full day from 9-to-5, or a half-day- either 9am to noon, or noon to 5pm, whichever best fits into the volunteer’s schedule. Help is also needed Mondays through Thursdays from 3 to 5pm for the same duties.



Anyone with an interest in helping the local corps out is encouraged to contact Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator Darlene Howard. She can be reached by email at Darlene_howard@usc.salvationarmy.org , or by phone at (517) 295-4347 (MK)