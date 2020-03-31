Salvation Army Updates Community On COVID-19 Assistance

March 31, 2020

The Salvation Army of Livingston County says it is continues to help those most in need during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



Since March 16th, the local Corps has served 1,351 meals through the Mobile Lunch Program, which is at lunch sites and delivered to homeless families. Officials say 761 people visited the Mobile Lunch program, while 793 pounds of food was provided through the Salvation Army Pantry. 48 volunteers provided over 142 hours of service, which was said to be in addition to providing relief for any family or individual in need of their normal assistance programs.



As the situation continues to change, so does The Salvation Army’s plans and needs. Two weeks ago, the client pantry was equipped with enough personal care items to provide assistance for three plus months. However, officials say the increased families visiting the pantry for assistance has almost depleted personal care supplies and the local Corps is currently seeking donations. A press release with specifics is attached.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County has also announced a special food assistance partnership with Howell Area Schools. On April 6th, the Salvation Army will be providing district families with breakfast and lunch pantry boxes. Major Prezza Morrison says that will be a huge undertaking and families that apply to the special program will be notified through school communications.



To volunteer contact Darlene Howard at 517-295-4347 or darlene.howard@usc.salvationarmy.org. To donate in-kind or monetary donations contact April Dertian at 517-295-4344 or april.dertian@usc.salvationarmy.org.



Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Corps location Monday- Friday 9am-4:30pm, 503 Lake St, Howell 48843.



For up-to-date information, visit the Salvation Army’s Facebook page: Facebook @SalvationArmyLivingston.