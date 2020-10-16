Salvation Army To Host Christmas Assistance Sign Up Events

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





While it might seem a bit early, the holidays will soon be here and due to the CVOVID-19 pandemic, more families are likely experiencing hardships.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County helps bring hope and joy to hundreds of families each Thanksgiving and Christmas. This holiday season, the local Corps is once again looking to ease the financial worries for families throughout Livingston County by providing help with food, gifts and toys. The Salvation Army is hosting upcoming Christmas and Thanksgiving Assistance Sign-Up Events. Two sessions are scheduled next Thursday and Friday, October 22nd and 23rd and then two others on November 16th and 17th. Day and evening events are scheduled and will run from 10am to 2pm and then again from 5 to 8pm. All will take place at the Salvation Army’s location at 3600 E Grand River in Howell.





The Salvation Army advises that persons applying for assistance must bring the following documentation:

1. Current Picture Id/License for all adults 18 & up.

2. One of the following for each child 17 and under in household: birth certificate, school ID, immunization record, school documentation, or FOC paperwork.

3. Proof of Livingston County residency: All or 2 of the following: CURRENT utility bills, DHS paperwork, mortgage statement, lease (If lease is hand written you MUST provide an additional form of residency).

4. Current 30 days of income for ALL household members. (check stubs, SSI/SSD/child support, unemployment, DHHS cash assistance, etc.)



Please note:

•Only one person per family will be admitted into the building

•No children will be permitted at the event

•Mask will be required to be worn at all times



More information can be found through the provided link.