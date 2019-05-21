Summer Lunch Bunch Is Back And In Need Of Volunteers

May 21, 2019

Volunteers and support are being sought for a collaborative community meals program that happens every summer in Livingston County.



The Salvation Army of Livingston County’s Summer Lunch Bunch meal program is coming back as schools around Livingston County begin to let out. The Salvation Army recognizes that many of the students who receive free and reduced meals during the school year’s families may struggle to find that kind of sustenance during the summer months, and that’s where the Lunch Bunch steps in. Corps Development Director April Dertian said that children who participate in the Summer Lunch Bunch not only get a nutritious meal, but also get to participate in activities and events set up in each location, giving it a day-camp feel. At the end, they get sent home with a box of pantry food which has enough food to provide them lunches and possibly even some dinners for the rest of the week, until they get to the next day of their program.



Numerous one-time and recurring dates are scheduled in Brighton, Howell, Hartland, and Fowlerville for all days of the week, and even some Wednesday evenings. Dertian said though, because of all these dates and their small staff, that they are in desperate need of volunteers. She said that they go by USDA guidelines, and by such, there is training for both serving and being with the kids that is required for all who want help. The last training day is on Monday, June 3rd.



To sign up for volunteering and training, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d4eacaa2eabfc1-summer1



The Summer Lunch Bunch schedule can be found at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/livingstoncounty/summer-lunch-bunch/ (MK)