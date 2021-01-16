Salvation Army Still Hoping To Reach Christmas Fundraising Goal

January 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is reminding the community that need knows no season and the local Corps is still raising funds to hopefully reach its Christmas goal.



Thanks to the thousands of volunteers this November and December, the Salvation Army says it was able to serve over 900 Livingston County families this Thanksgiving and Christmas, provide 3,455 pounds of food through its pantry and help countless individuals with shelter, rent, utilities and more. Organizations, families and corporations virtually collected toys, physically rang bells at Red Kettles, hosted virtual kettle and donated monetarily - all of which helped serve thankful families that would have gone without this holiday season and will help keep families in need supported through 2021. Officials say the season of giving is now gone but the need still exists.



Lt. Robert Leach said with one-third of the dollars used to help those in need coming in during the Christmas season, it is extremely important that they reach their goal – adding this year has been especially hard on their budget with losing funds from major fundraisers and an increased need due to the pandemic. The Salvation Army needs $75,000 to reach its Christmas fundraising goal. The Local Corps has until January 31st to reach its goal to be able to continue full programming and assist the increased need throughout 2021.



Individuals wishing to help can still donate online, at the office, via mail or by calling the office. Donations accepted via mail The Salvation Army P.O. Box 647 Howell, MI 48844 in person at the corps community center , 503 Lake Street, Howell 48843, online www.salvationarmylivingston.org or via telephone , Nikki Moor 517-295-4342.