Salvation Army Seeks Support To Reach Campaign Goal

February 2, 2020

Although the holidays have come and gone, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is still working on its Christmas campaign goal.



The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign is its largest fundraising effort each year and donations support year-round programs. The fundraising goal for the 2019 season is $385,000 - to be raised from November 1st through January 31st. To date, the campaign has not yet hit the goal and still seeks to raise over $100,000. Major Prezza Morrison expressed concern about what’s to come this year – saying this is the first time since she’s been here that they have really struggled during the Christmas Campaign. Morrison says due to the shortened bell ringing days and less bell ringers at kettle locations, they’re very behind for the start of the new year. She says this will impact their overall budget, meaning services and programs may have to be altered. Morrison says they want to meet people’s needs to their fullest so they can get back on their feet but without funding they may not be able to do that. The annual fundraiser helps the local Corps provide services such as shelter and utility assistance. It also helps with Pathway of Hope; a program that mentors, sets goals and educates families along with providing connections to resources and services putting them on the path to regain self-sufficiency.



With only one week remaining in the campaign, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is reaching out to the community for help in hopes of being able to keep all services and programs fully running. Donations can still be made several ways:



- Online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org

- Via US mail – P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844

- Dropped off at the Corps - 503 Lake Street, Howell, MI 48844



To learn more about what The Salvation Army of Livingston County does visit the provided web link or call April Dertian at 517-295-4344. (JM)