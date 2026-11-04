Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers for Annual Holiday Kettle Drive

November 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Salvation Army of Livingston County is recruiting bell ringers for the upcoming holiday season.



"We are looking for people that are willing to either volunteer, or we do have paid positions available as well, but willing to stand at a kettle for two hours or longer, to ring bells and help us raise much-needed funds that we need to continue to help this community," said Capt. Robert Leach.



Times are tough for a lot of people due to sky high prices at the gas pump and grocery aisle.



"We're seeing a large increase of people coming in for food in particular," Leach told WHMI News. "We're seeing much higher requests for help with utility bills, as well as people just needing help with rent to keep a roof over their head. Across the board we're seeing and increase."



This year's goal, locally, is $385,000.



"That's about a third of our overall budget and that helps us run our food pantry, rental assistance, shelter people, and helps run our warming and cooling center throughout the year. It helps put roofs over their heads and helps put food on the table for many people in this community," he said.



The Salvation Army's bell ringing season kicks off the day after Thanksgiving. Information on volunteering is linked below.