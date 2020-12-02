Salvation Army Seeking Volunteers For Weekend

December 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With kettle ringers out already for the season, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is looking for help in creating a special weekend that will extend donated dollars.



The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is one of its largest events, responsible for supporting roughly one-third of the Livingston County branch’s budget. Money raised helps serve thousands in-need locally through programs that include mentoring and education for children, shelter for the homeless, utility assistance for the elderly, and food for the hungry.



This Saturday, they are asking for help with what could become the organization’s first ever day for having 100-percent of their kettles manned by volunteers. Normally, kettles that aren’t being stationed by a volunteer will be handled by paid help. More volunteers ensures more of the money brought in goes to supporting their services.



Lt. Robert Leach of the Livingston County Salvation Army said they have implemented precautions for the pandemic. Those who help will need to wear a mask and gloves, with winter gloves being okay. They will also ring 6-feet from the kettle to provide social distancing.



To help make the weekend more successful, the Livingston County Realtor’s Association has volunteered to help cover kettles on Friday. Limited spots in 2 hours shifts are still available for both days. Interested parties should register by midnight tonight for a Friday shift or midnight Thursday for a Saturday one.



Sign up to help at www.RegisterToRing.com, or call the local corps at 517-546-4750 ext 347.



Donations may also be made on their website, www.salvationarmylivingston.org.