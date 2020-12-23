Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Entering Final Push

December 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is entering the final push of its annual red kettle Christmas campaign.



The Christmas Campaign is the largest fundraising effort for the local Corps each year. Everything raised supports year round programs and services to help meets the needs of local residents, which officials say are needed more than ever due to the ongoing pandemic.



As of Tuesday, the local Corps had $129,000 left to raise toward its $385,000 goal. Red kettles will be out at locations today and then from 10am to 2pm on Christmas Eve.



Lt. Robert Leach says the community support has been amazing – especially considering that they’ve been low on bell ringers and haven’t had as many spots open as they would typically like. Leach says they’ve noticed that when the red kettles are out though, the Livingston County community has been very gracious and generous so while they still have a fair way to go to reach their goal, they’ve been blown away by where they’re at, at this point.



Leach told WHMI they could still use some help from the community over these final days. He said they’re really trying to fill bell ringing spots and would love to have as many people out as possible. Anyone interested can contact the Corps office on Lake Street in Howell. In addition to the red kettles, donations can be online or through the local Corps office on Lake Street in Howell.



Meanwhile, Leach further thanked the community for supporting all of their programs. He said they recently hosted their Christmas assistance distribution and Toy Shop event in partnership with Toys for Tots. Leach said they have had a lot of volunteers and people come out to help and make the event a success.