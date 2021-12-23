Salvation Army Seeking Help Reaching Christmas Goal

December 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Salvation Army of Livingston County is asking for boost of community support to help reach their annual Christmas fundraising goal.



Though their annual Christmas Campaign runs through the end of January, the season for their iconic Red Kettles comes to a close with Christmas. This fundraising effort is the Salvation Army’s largest of the year, with money raised during it being dedicated to serve thousands of Livingston County residents in 2022. Funds will support many programs including energy assistance to help keep the heat and lights on, shelter for the homeless, rental assistance, food for the hungry, mentoring and programs for youths, and more.



This year they are seeking to raise $385,000, but with Christmas being here on Saturday, the Salvation Army is only 52% of their way to that goal.



Donations can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 647, Howell, MI 48844; dropped off at the local corps office at 503 Lake Street in Howell; or made online at www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org.