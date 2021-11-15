Salvation Army's Blessing Of The Bells Event Coming Friday

November 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County is getting ready to kick off the Red Kettle season with its annual Blessing of the Bells this Friday.



Every year, the local corps ushers in the Christmas season by saying a blessing over the bells that the men, women, and children ring to help raise awareness and much-needed monetary donations. Friday’s event will feature dinner, fellowship, networking, and an opportunity to learn more about the Salvation Army’s Christmas goal. Attendees also get to take part in the ceremony, wishing good health, safety, and prosperity for all in the coming holiday season. The Blessing of the Bells is a free event, however, the Salvation Army is requesting that guests register to ensure they have enough food for all.



The Red Kettle campaign is their largest fundraiser of the year and supports many year-round programs.



For more information on the event, contact Lt. Robert Leach at 517-546-4750 ext.344, or by email at Robert.leach@usc.salvationarmy.org.



To volunteer for bell ringing, visit www.registertoring.com.



More information on sponsoring a kettle or donating can be acquired through Nicole moor at 517-546-4750 ext. 342.



Donations can be mailed directly to P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844.