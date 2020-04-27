Salvation Army Launches New Pantry Delivery Program

April 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Salvation Army of Livingston County has officially started a Pantry Delivery Program.



The new monthly service program is designed to assist senior citizens and others that are not able to access food. Officials say those seeking assistance should apply online and will be contacted within 48 business hours to confirm qualification. Officials said they recognize that senior citizens may have a difficult time applying online and may contact Ashley Longstreet directly. However due to the limited onsite staff, the preference is that if an individual can apply online that they do so. Completion of the application is not a guarantee that service will be provided as there are limited appointments available. However all applicants will be contacted to let them know if they do or do not qualify. Applicants may apply every month for the assistance.



More information is available through the link and attachment.