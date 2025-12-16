Salvation Army of Livingston Co. in Need of Bell Ringers Friday, Dec. 19

December 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Salvation Army of Livingston County is seeking volunteer bell ringers this Friday, December 19. The agency is asking to please consider just two hours of your time to help the Salvation Army meet its goal for 2025.



There are multiple locations and shifts still available. You can sign up at the link below.



The Salvation Army is urging Livingston County residentst to "invite your friends, family, coworkers, church group and neighbors, share the website with anyone you know to help out as well, adding you can make all the difference in helping your community this Holiday Season.